Wellingborough service to mark 80th anniversary of the start of the Second World War

Royal British Legion Wellingborough & District have invited members of the public to a commemorative service marking the outbreak of the Second World War.

All Hallows Church, in Market Place, Wellingborough, will host the service on Sunday, September 1, starting at 11.15am.

Wellingborough War Memorial

On September 1, 1939, Hitler invaded Poland. Two days later, France and Britain declared war on Germany, beginning the Second World War.

Andrew Hunter, chairman of Royal British Legion Wellingborough & District, said: “This anniversary needs to me marked. It is 80 years since the start of the Second World War and we want to remember the sacrifice made by service personnel and civilians.

“Everyone is invited to come along to the church service and an invitation has been sent out to the cadet forces.”

There are currently 161 names of servicemen who were killed between 1939 and 1945.

YOUR WAR - How the Evening Telegraph reported the first evacuees arriving at Wellingborough from London on September 1, 1939

The first wave of evacuation of British children began on September 1 - more than 1.5 million children were moved to safety including to Wellingborough.

On August 3, 1942, four bombs were dropped by the Luftwaffe on the town, killing six people and injuring more than 55 others.

To contact the Royal British Legion Wellingborough & District please email wellingboroughrbl@gmail.com.