Local grass roots football club Wellingborough Saxon FC has forged an annual memorial match to honour the life of one of its most loyal players and patrons, and donated a sum of money to Anthony Nolan to help fight blood cancer.

Kurt Hobbs, who joined Wellingborough Saxon FC in 1983, died in August 2021 following a battle with blood cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club has since honoured him with a framed shirt and funds raised in support of Anthony Nolan, a charity dedicated to helping those with blood cancer or blood disorders.

Wellingborough Saxon FC presented Kurt Hobbs' shirt to his family

A close friend of Kurt told the Northants Telegraph: "Kurt was a big part of the club’s first European Tour to Valkenburg in the Netherlands.

"In fact, he was officially the first Saxon player to kick a ball for us in European football.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

They added: “Kurt was central to Saxon FC’s existence, when in the late 80s it looked like the club was in danger of folding, he was one of those that stepped forward to ensure it didn’t happen and now over 30 years later, the club are planning our 50th anniversary celebrations.

“Our friend Kurt was a player, manager, chairman and exceedingly generous sponsor of our club over nearly 40 years, it would, of course, have been our choice for that lengthy period to continue for many more years but sadly he was taken from us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2163 was raised for Anthony Nolan

An inaugural memorial day match was held on August 21 last year, where £2,163 was raised for the Anthony Nolan Charity, an organisation that aims to ‘save and improve the lives of everyone affected by blood cancer and blood disorders’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Formed in 1974 by Shirley Nolan, who campaigned to find a bone marrow transplant partner for her son, the charity has since assisted around 22,000 people in receiving life-changing care.

The match is set to be an annual occurrence with Anthony Nolan being the beneficiary for each event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 1974, Wellingborough Saxon FC has three men’s teams that compete in local leagues, and Anthony Nolan began its work in the very same year.