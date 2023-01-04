Wellingborough Saxons FC honours close friend and clubman who died of blood cancer
‘He was a massive character off and on the pitch’
Local grass roots football club Wellingborough Saxon FC has forged an annual memorial match to honour the life of one of its most loyal players and patrons, and donated a sum of money to Anthony Nolan to help fight blood cancer.
Kurt Hobbs, who joined Wellingborough Saxon FC in 1983, died in August 2021 following a battle with blood cancer.
The club has since honoured him with a framed shirt and funds raised in support of Anthony Nolan, a charity dedicated to helping those with blood cancer or blood disorders.
A close friend of Kurt told the Northants Telegraph: "Kurt was a big part of the club’s first European Tour to Valkenburg in the Netherlands.
"In fact, he was officially the first Saxon player to kick a ball for us in European football.”
They added: “Kurt was central to Saxon FC’s existence, when in the late 80s it looked like the club was in danger of folding, he was one of those that stepped forward to ensure it didn’t happen and now over 30 years later, the club are planning our 50th anniversary celebrations.
“Our friend Kurt was a player, manager, chairman and exceedingly generous sponsor of our club over nearly 40 years, it would, of course, have been our choice for that lengthy period to continue for many more years but sadly he was taken from us.”
An inaugural memorial day match was held on August 21 last year, where £2,163 was raised for the Anthony Nolan Charity, an organisation that aims to ‘save and improve the lives of everyone affected by blood cancer and blood disorders’.
Formed in 1974 by Shirley Nolan, who campaigned to find a bone marrow transplant partner for her son, the charity has since assisted around 22,000 people in receiving life-changing care.
The match is set to be an annual occurrence with Anthony Nolan being the beneficiary for each event.
Founded in 1974, Wellingborough Saxon FC has three men’s teams that compete in local leagues, and Anthony Nolan began its work in the very same year.
Wellingborough Saxons FC’s contribution is helping to ensure their work can continue, while also celebrating the illustrious career of Kurt Hobbs.