Wellingborough’s first all-weather 3G pitch opening soon

The finishing touches have been added to a Wellingborough all-weather pitch sports pitch which cost just over £736,000.

Located next to Redwell Leisure Centre in Barnwell Road, it is the town’s first 3G pitch and is set to open in the first week of September.

3G turf is an all-weather surface and the pitch will be the first of its kind in Wellingborough, enabling local teams to train all year round.

The artificial grass surface contains a fine rubber crumb made from ground-up old car and truck tyres.

Of the total £736,202 spent, Wellingborough Council provided £297,627 with the remaining £438,575 granted by the Premier League, The FA and Government, through their charity, the Football Foundation.

Once open it will be operated by Places Leisure on behalf of the Council, and will be available to book from 9am-9pm during the week, 9am-8pm Saturdays and 9am-4pm Sundays.

Quintin Allen, Wellingborough’s sports development manager at Northamptonshire Sport, who led on the project submission, said: “This is a much-needed facility and I am delighted with the level of funding we have been able to attract.”

Cllr Martin Griffiths, Wellingborough Council leader, added: “As a council we recognise the importance that sport plays in the lives of residents of all ages and we are excited about the opening of the borough’s first 3G pitch.

“It will vastly improve the development of local football and the sporting offer available for the local community and I hope that residents will enjoy the new pitch for many years to come.”

Despite more than 100 letters of objection from people living in the Redwell area of Wellingborough, a 1,000-strong petition and a number of passionate pleas, the new 3G sports pitch at the Redwell Leisure Centre was approved by Wellingborough Council.

The facility is being built to increase the inadequate football facilities in the borough.

To find out more about Redwell Leisure Centre, Barnwell Rd, Wellingborough NN8 5LP visit https://www.placesleisure.org/centres/redwell-leisure-centre

