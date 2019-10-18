Wellingborough's derelict Drill Hall under offer

One of Wellingborough’s iconic buildings, which has become a high street eyesore, is under offer.

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths announced at the full council meeting this week that the Victorian hall could have a potential buyer after sitting derelict for a number of years. It was bought by the council in 2004.

Cllr Griffiths said: “I have good news about the drill hall. It has interest subject to planning. That is something we all welcome.”

The historic ironstone venue was built as a private house in the 1870s and has had various uses including as a nursing home during the First World War. In later years it was used as a training base for the Territorial Army.

The site has been marketed by a Northampton estate agency for £275,000 and the website now says it is under offer.

It is not known what the potential buyer plans to do with the building.

The Drill Hall site is on the High Street and is part of the High Street development which includes the replacement of the Jacksons Lane car park with housing.

At the meeting a resident spoke out against the Jacksons Lane plans which involve losing hundreds of free town centre car parking spaces for redevelopment. Planning permission was approved last spring to build 114 homes on the site although since then there has been little progress.

Four thousand people from across the borough have signed a petition against the development.

Cllr Griffiths said any final decision about the sale of the car park to a house builder would go before the full council and include some public consultation.