Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre Youth Theatre to return this autumn

Young aspiring performers from the Wellingborough area will once again be able to learn theatrical skills at The Castle Theatre.

Restarting in September, the sessions offer weekly drama workshops for young people with a passion for performing.

Dramatic

The classes will teach participants different aspects of the theatrical world, while also offering them a chance to form new friendships, gain in self-confidence, get involved and have fun.

The talented youngeters will be treading the boards with regular performance opportunities on the Castle Theatre stage.

With sessions available for children aged six to 14 years, general manager Martin Cleverley said: “We are very excited about starting the Castle Youth Theatre and look forward to welcoming many children and young people into this fantastic venue over the next few years.

“Not only will our members get the chance to be part of some very exciting weekly workshops but we are looking at producing great pieces of theatre ranging from new writing through to full-scale musicals.

In the spotlight

“We also know that when we can engage with the young people and children in this manner we will be creating an audience for the Castle Theatre for many years to come.”

Youth theatre leader Melissa McCullogh said: “I am very much looking forward to joining the team and being a part of something amazing.

“We aim to welcome new and wonderful work into the theatre, while creating valuable partnerships with local organisations and communities.”

Sessions take place on Tuesdays for ages 11 to 14 years (Key Stage 3) and Fridays for ages six to 11 years (Key Stage 2), costing £70 and £65 respectively per term.

For more information about the Castle Youth Theatre or to request a registration form, call the box office on 01933 270007 or visit www.castletheatre.co.uk.