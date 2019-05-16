Wellingborough's 'amazing lady' Doreen celebrates 103rd birthday

A former Wellingborough magistrate who says she's 'graced with good genes' is today celebrating her 103rd birthday.

Doreen Adams was born in Wellingborough on May 16, 1916, and grew up in the town where she would serve as a magistrate for 10 years.

Cheers Doreen!

She married her husband in 1939 with whom she had three children.

She has been a resident of Dukes Court Care Home in Northampton Road for four years.

To celebrate Mrs Adams' birthday her family are taking her to lunch before being treated to a party at Dukes Court in the afternoon.

Dukes Court Care Home manager Heidi Smith said: "Doreen is an amazing lady. To look at her you wouldn't believe she was 103.

"She says she was graced with good genes.

"She takes everything in her stride."