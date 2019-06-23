Wellingborough restaurant renamed and relaunched with special guest star

A successful Wellingborough Anglo-Caribbean restaurant has held a relaunch party to appeal to an even wider audience.

Kennie Simon from Hot Chocolate was at the former Jamrock Food in Cambridge Street to see it renamed June Plum - after the popular Jamaican fruit.

June Plum in Cambridge Street

The popular business was started by Jodi Murdoch three years ago and now she has decided to expand to cater for different types of clients.

Jodi said: “We’re launching a brand new menu and have refurbished the premises to represent our new style.

“I decided to change the name to June Plum, a traditional Jamaican fruit that I loved as a child, because I wanted to honour my heritage while looking to the future of the restaurant.

“Alongside traditional Jamaican dishes we are introducing some vibrant vegan and gluten-free dishes because it’s very important that we offer food that our clients expect while recognising the different tastes of the modern diner.”

A party was held to celebrate the launch

Alongside the restaurant, June Plum is also intending to offer outside catering.