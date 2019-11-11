Wellingborough residents pay tribute to the fallen at annual Remembrance Sunday parade

Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn.

In the crowd were soldiers who served in many conflicts including David Allen, 85, who served with 3 Para from 1953 to 1961. He said: “It’s to remember all the friends I had who were killed in Cyprus and Egypt. We were near the Suez Canal. They opened fire on us and threw grenades when we were on sentry duty."

Members of the Polish community were invited to lay a wreath to remember the Polish soldiers and airmen who died in the Second World War.

Anna Randall, who was born in Wellingborough and whose Polish parents moved to the town after the end of the Second World War, lead the prayers on behalf of the Polish community.

She said: “It makes us proud that we have our roots in Poland.”

15-year-old Maria Heywood laid a wreath on behalf of the Polish community. She said: “It was a big experience representing the Polish community.”

Also there were comrades Freddie Harris, 74, and Pete Ford, 72, who both served in the SAS together.

Pete, who served all over the world including Borneo and Malaya, said: “It’s the first time I’ve done this. I wasn’t going to put my beret on but then I changed my mind.”

Freddie said: “We just have to be here.”

They placed a Remembrance cross dedicated to the 18 men from the SAS who were killed in Operation Corporate – The Falklands War.

