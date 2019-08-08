Wellingborough residents invited to learn more about new town council plans

Wellingborough councillors will be setting up camp in Swansgate shopping centre later this month to talk to residents about plans for a new town council.

Wellingborough Council is being shut down in April 2021 and will merge with neighbouring councils in Kettering, Corby and East Northants to form the new North Northants unitary council.

In February Wellingborough councillors agreed to set up a new town council – which will have the same powers as a parish council – and just concentrate on local issues in the town.

The new town council will be created in May next year and serving borough councillors will be on hand on Monday, August 19, to let people know what the town council is all about.

Residents can also find out about how they can stand for election.

A council spokesman said: “The borough council agreed to adopt an order to establish a town council in February as currently, the town of Wellingborough has no local government representation at a parish level. With the introduction of two new unitary authorities in Northamptonshire, the borough council carried out a community governance review with a view to form a town council for Wellingborough.”

The authority says more than 80 per cent of responses to a consultation last year about the town council were in favour.

Wellingborough Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “As we transition towards a new unitary authority in North Northamptonshire we strongly believe that the views of our town should be effectively represented at a parish level.

“This event will provide residents with the opportunity to ask their questions about the creation of the town council, and find out more about standing in the town council elections next May.”

Residents can go along from 11am to 3pm to find out more.

For more information about the community governance review visit: www.wellingborough.gov.uk/cgr2018