Wellingborough pupil wins entrepreneur award

A Wellingborough student who makes her own unique sausage rolls has won an award for budding entrepreneurs.

Rebecca Taylor, a pupil at Wellingborough School, set up a business as part of the National Fiver Challenge where pupils were given £5 and four weeks to set up a business and make as much profit as they could.

Her company Appleeky - selling a unique recipe of homemade sausage rolls using apple, leeks and bacon - saw her win the 'Best Budding Entrepreneur' award which she picked up in London on Wednesday (October 2).

Michael Mercieca, Young Enterprise chief executive, said: “The Fiver programme is critical for driving entrepreneurship among young people.

"Every year, we hear new stories come about from all different walks of life.

“The challenge has a real impact on the young people’s employability skills and will help to encourage pupils to reach their full potential.”

This year more than 38,000 budding entrepreneurs aged five to 11 took part across the UK.