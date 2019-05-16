Wellingborough pub poker player wins trip to Las Vegas for a chance to win slice of £25,000 prize

A pub poker player from Wellingborough is heading to the bright lights of Las Vegas this month to compete to be crowned the UK Pub Poker Champion.

Mark Roberts of the Ock and Dough on Farm Road is Wellingborough’s qualifier for the VEGAS100 tournament, which is the UK’s largest live pub poker league with more than 1,000 venues and over 200,000 players registered since it was launched.

Qualifiers for the tournament secure their place at various live events around the UK and VEGAS100 organisers Redtooth Poker gives away more than £270,000 in prizes to pub poker players throughout the year.

Attention will turn to The Gambling Capital of the World as the 100 qualifiers and guests travel to America on May 23 for the chance to win a slice of the £25,000 prize pool.

Martin Green, managing director of Redtooth Poker, said: "We are delighted to finally secure our 100 players for the trip to Las Vegas.

"All have done remarkably well to reach this stage, progressing through from their local pubs to numerous regional and national tournaments.

"These are the best pub poker players in the UK so they fully deserve this once in a lifetime trip to America.

"This year we are celebrating 13 years of the Redtooth Poker league, we continue to grow from strength to strength and have become the event for poker players to take part in.

"You never know, we may unearth the next UK poker star to hit the professional stage in the future."

Included in the winner’s prize is a £5,000 sponsorship deal and one player will also receive the title of Player of Year during the visit to Sin City.

The VEGAS100 players and guests will have the opportunity to take part in an additional tournament with over $6,000 worth of prizes, which includes a return trip to Las Vegas and a seat in the World Series of Poker event in 2020.