Wellingborough pub celebrates re-opening by donating more than £8,000 to local charity

A Wellingborough pub marked their re-opening by presenting Crazy Hats Breast Cancer Appeal with a cheque for £8,100.

The Priory in Bourton Way re-opened on Thursday, October 17, after an extensive three-week refurbishment.

General manager Nicola Scott said: "We're so pleased at how brilliant The Priory looks following the refurbishment, and we were thrilled to have Crazy Hats cut the ceremonial ribbon for us."

As well as cutting the ribbon on the new pub, Crazy Hats were given a cheque for £8,100.

On their Facebook page, Crazy Hats said: "It was a very proud moment earlier today to be invited along to The Priory in Wellingborough to cut the ribbon and help celebrate their new look after much refurbishment. It looked very plush!

"The Priory has, once again, and for the fourth year running, chosen Crazy Hats as their nominated charity, having already raised in excess of £8,000 due to the generosity of their staff and customers.

"As you can imagine, we are thrilled and very grateful. Our sincere thanks are extended to the whole team and its patrons - we look forward to another exciting year with them."

Nicola said: "Crazy Hats are a small local charity in Wellingborough who support breast cancer care in Northamptonshire and organise fundraising events to raise money for crucial projects, in departments such as breast screening, surgical and oncology.

"The Crazy Hats team are fully dedicated to making a difference by raising awareness and providing support for those affected by breast cancer.

"We've raised more than £7,000 for the charity in the last three years and are keen to continue with our efforts following our re-opening."

The pub's refurbishment has created five new jobs for the local area.

The Priory will now be offering an indoor children's play area, a three meat carvery every Sunday, and new sizzling skillets.

Nicola said: "The pub looks fantastic following its refurbishment. We can’t wait to welcome back our regulars and the people of Wellingborough to see what the new look Priory is all about."

