Wellingborough primary school’s science teaching awarded top mark

Redwell Primary School in Wellingborough has been awarded a national quality assurance mark for its science lessons.

The school was awarded a Primary Science Quality Mark to celebrate its commitment to excellence in science teaching and learning.

Redwell Primary School, Wellingborough

So far, since its national launch in 2010, more than 3,500 schools across the UK have achieved a prestigious Primary Science Quality Mark.

The Primary School Quality Mark programme ensures effective leadership of science, enables schools to work together to share good practice and is supported by professional development led by local experts.

Head teacher Anne Ansell said: “The hard work and dedication of the staff led by Chandni Chudasama and Hayley Ansell, have meant that the science curriculum across the school has developed to such a high standard.”

The Primary Science Quality Mark is led by the University of Hertfordshire, School of Education in collaboration with the Primary Science Teaching Trust.

PSQM Primary Science Quality Mark

PSQM national director Jane Turner said: “Gaining a Primary Science Quality Mark is a significant achievement for a school.

“The profile and quality of science teaching and learning in each awarded school is very high.

“Children are engaging with great science both in and outside the classroom, developing positive attitudes towards science as well as secure scientific understanding and skills.

“Science subject leaders, their colleagues, head teachers, children, parents and governors should be very proud.”