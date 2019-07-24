Wellingborough Pride to be filled with glitter, fun and rainbows

Preparations are well under way for the fourth annual Wellingborough Pride Summer Fete.

Glamis Hall in Goldsmith Road will host the colourful day-long event planned by Wellingborough LGBT Group.

Wellingborough Pride

Organisers have promised ‘something for everyone’ with more than 20 stalls ranging from handmade crafts and local authors to Disney and Marvel products - and to add further sparkle, glitter tattoos.

Live entertainment will be by local singers, musicians, a comedian and even a belly dancer.

As well as the raffle during the day there will be games for children with plenty of outside space to enjoy a picnic.

Hot snacks plus tea and cakes will be available, all handmade by event co-sponsor, Betsy Innes of Betsy’s Bakes.

Wellingborough LGBT Group had a warm welcome at Wellingborough Carnival this year

Supported by Glamis Hall and Betsy’s Bakes, the Pride Summer Fete is to encourage the whole community to come together to support each other.

Betsy Innes said: “I’ll be making loads of cakes for my pop-up tea room.

“It’s going to be very colourful everyone will be brightly dressed and I’ll be wearing my special rainbow Pride dress.

“We’re going to have a fascinating talk by Shay Robertson, author of from Sally to Shay, about his transgender experience.

“Admission and parking are free so please come along for a lovely day out.”

All the money raised will go to support members of the LGBT community.

Betsy added: “As a group we support LGBT people from teenagers to pensioners.

“There can be a lot of mental health issues and we are there to help.”

Wellingborough LGBT Group have their monthly social on the first Thursday of the month at The Castello Lounge, Wellingborough at 7pm.

The Pride Summer Fete takes place at Glamis Hall in Goldsmith Road, Wellingborough NN8 3RU on Saturday, August 3, from 10am to 5pm.