Wellingborough panto auditions for young stars to join Atomic Natasha

Wellingborough’s Castle Theatre has started its search for talented young dancers to join the cast of Aladdin this Christmas.

The young performers will be starring alongside Atomic Kitten singer Natasha Hamilton who will play The Slave of the Ring in the panto.

Natasha Hamilton will be in Aladdin in Wellingborough.

Open auditions are to take place on Sunday, June 23, for male and female dancers, aged 6-17 years to take to the stage with a full professional cast.

The family pantomime is due to run from Saturday, December 14 to New Year’s Eve.

Junior school age dancers (aged 6-11 years) can register at 10am with auditions starting at 10.30am; Senior dancer auditions for 11- 17 years (senior school) take place at 2pm with registration from 1.30pm.

Martin Cleverley, General Manager of Castle Theatre, said: “We’re delighted to have Natasha Hamilton join our cast of Aladdin this Christmas.

“This will be Castle Theatre’s first professionally produced in-house Pantomime, and we are really excited for families to join us for what will be a quality panto packed full of songs, dances and hilarious slapstick comedy.”

With a career spanning 20 years, popstar Natasha is best-known for being one third of Atomic Kitten, one of the UK’s most internationally successful girl groups, selling over 20 million records worldwide.

The group celebrated numerous global number one singles and albums with hits including Whole Again and The Tide Is High.

No stranger to the stage, Natasha is also a highly respected musical theatre actress, debuting as Mrs Johnstone in Blood Brothers, cast in the energetic and mesmerising role of Maureen in the musical Rent, and joining Andrew ‘Freddie’ Flintoff in the musical theatre adaptation of Fat Friends playing the fierce and feisty, show-stopping role of Julia Fleshman.

Tickets to Aladdin start from £16.25 and are on sale now.

Book tickets by calling the Box Office on 01933 270 007 or online at www.castletheatre.co.uk.