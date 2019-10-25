Wellingborough Oakway reunion draws pupils and staff back to school

A school anniversary celebration has reunited school pals and teachers.

Oakway Academy was opened in 1969 as Oakway County Primary School, after which it became Oakway Infant and Oakway Junior School, then Diamond Academy.

Tim Hickling points to himself

Current principal Clare Wallace welcomed the more than 150 guests including pupils and staff back to their old school for a nostalgic look around the recently extended site.

She said: “It was a lovely evening and we were thrilled so many ex-pupils and staff came back.

“We wanted to give people the opportunity to come back to see Oakway in 2019 and to celebrate the past 50 years.

“It was a lovely evening and at the end one of the staff had to ring the old school bell to ask everyone politely to leave.”

l-r Maggie Macreavy who was a dinner lady, with , son Sean Macreavy, Paul Fell and Steve Morris who were all original pupils in 1969

Returning to the school for the first time in over 40 years, Tim Hickling was one of the first pupils in the new school.

His Oakway experience started as a four-year-old in January 1970. He said: “I feel very strange coming back. I don’t feel old but I must be.

“I have very fond memories of the school. I remember my classroom and my first headmaster, Brian Cooper. We were the only two Cobblers supporters in the school so we kept in touch because I used to see him at Northampton Town matches.”

Also attending the reunion was Kerry Willis with her two sisters Vicki and Trudi.

l-r Claire Moore, Sian Morgan and Karen Pebody who were at the school from 1982-1989

Kerry said: “I have happy memories of Miss Cherry and Mr Vian. In those days we used to go home for lunch and school ended at 4pm - our mum liked that.”

A trio of friends who were so inspired by their time at Oakway all became teachers themselves.

Claire Moore, Sian Morgan and Karen Pebody attended the school from 1982 to 1989.

Claire said: “We all became teachers and I was inspired by Mr Tester. I remember doing a lesson about islands and we were allowed to run about and crawl under the tables. It really stuck in my mind.

Amanda Miles and Cherie Blanchard-Wood who left the school in 1996

Sian who now lives and teaches in Milton Keynes said: “I love being a teacher and I wanted the children I teach to have the same enjoyment that I had at Oakway.”

Karen’s inspirational teacher was Miss Hubbard. She said: “I remember Miss Hubbard my teacher in year one taking out a ceiling tile in our classroom so our beanstalk could grow through the ceiling. We had a lovely time.”

Friends since infants school, Amanda Miles and Cherie Blanchard-Wood remembered the day when TV prankster Jeremy Beadle came to the school, in 1994.

Amanda said: “It was amazing having a celebrity coming to our school.”

Cherie added: “It was so exciting.”

Meeting up with one of her old teachers was Clare Sexton (nee Borley). Now 46 years old, Clare showed Mr Ritches the report he had written in 1973.

l-r Frances Hinks (nee Galloway), Dawn Sutton (nee Jimminson), Tracy Deal (nee Dent), Vicki Willis and Kerry Willis (sisters)

Clare said: “It’s a good report because I was a very well-behaved girl. I still keep in touch with loads of people from Oakway.

“My favourite memories are of the old-style nativities. I was always a narrator because I don’t think I was a very good actor.”

Sean Macreavy, who was on of the first intake in 1969 attended the reunion with his mum Maggie who had been a dinner lady and a member of the PTA.

Sean said: “The school dinners were brilliant. I had incredible teachers - Miss Williams and Miss Shaw were absolutely amazing.

“Mr Mayall was a wonderful Geordie who told us horror stories. He had false teeth and let them drop down to make him look like he had vampire teeth.

“He would use our names in the stories. He was brilliant.”

Steve Morris from the class of 69 said: “My best memory was winning the county six-a-side football competition in 1975 in Thrapston. We were the first team to win any trophy.”

He added: “If you have a good experience it will stay with you for the rest of your life.”

Sisters Kerry Willis, Vicki Willis , and Trudi Willis (now Sadler)