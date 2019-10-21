Wellingborough Museum’s novel idea to fund heritage work

Trustees of Wellingborough Museum have invited book lovers to browse their shelves of pre-owned tomes to help fund their work.

The officially-accredited, independently-run museum uses cash from sales and bookings to put towards their annual running cost of £70,000.

Wellingborough Museum :Wellingborough: int and ext 'Saturday 25th January 2014 ENGNNL00120140125161238

Figures released by Visit England showed that the museum was in the top 20 most-visited free attractions in the East Midlands with more than 41,000 visitors last year.

Robert Wharton, museum founder and chairman of the trustees, said: “To come in the top 20 is brilliant.

“The museum costs £70,000 a year to run and we finance that through our shop, our cafe and by selling donations of books.”

Costs are kept to a minimum with the one paid member of staff backed up by a team of 30 regular volunteers.

Wellingborough Museum will host the Amphibians, Reptiles and Insect Association - file picture

Founded in 2007, the museum is run by the Winifred Wharton Trust charity.

Housed in a former factory which had been Dulley’s Baths - a swimming pool built in 1892 - the museum also houses the Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust, the training base for the Bifrost Guard Viking historical re-enactment group and boasts a community room which is available for hire.

Robert said: “We’re happy with the space we’ve got. We charge the same for room hire as we did when we first opened.

“We host flower arranging classes, photography and yoga classes - people like coming here because it’s not a pub.

Wellingborough Museum cafe

“There is even a waiting list to become a volunteer.

“Our duty manager Dan Hurn runs our popular World War One trench experience which will be taking place this half term.

“We were bequeathed a large number books by a former volunteer and now, by selling those books, he is still helping to keep the museum going. Every penny counts.”

Half term events at the museum begin on Saturday, October 26, with the Trench Experience where visitors can meet a ‘First World War soldier’ and learn about life on the frontline.

Dan Hurn in the trench experience

Starting at 1pm, tickets are £3.50 per person and £10 for a family of four.

Other holiday highlights are a spooky film show at 11am on October 29 organised by Northamptonshire Film Archive Trust, a visit by the Amphibians, Reptile and Insect Association on October 30 and Halloween activities on October 31.