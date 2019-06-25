Wellingborough marks library’s latest chapter

A giant wall hanging, stitched by more than 100 crafty volunteers, is to be unveiled to mark the start of Wellingborough Library’s 45th anniversary celebrations.

Measuring four metres long and one-and-a-half metres deep, the embroidered masterpiece showcases the sewing skills from three year olds to people in their 80s.

Dee Baird

The fabric comprises 100 squares depicting subjects including animals, flowers, people, places, book characters and old favourites such as ‘Air Ada’.

Each meticulously hand-stitched panel uses a range of materials using beads, wool, sequins, ribbon and a lot of cotton thread.

Customer advisor Dee Baird, who organised the Community Sewing Project, said: “The library being 45 is a big deal.

“I wanted to get the community involved - the young and the old.

One of the squares

“It’s taken about 10 weeks to complete with contributions from the Community Sewing Project, the Knit and Natter group, school children, pre-schoolers, members of staff The Friends of the Library and library users all taking part.

“People have used their sewing skills and those who can’t sew donated material – we’ve had some really good times and there’s been lots of laughter along the way.”

Dee added: “I even worked with a blind lady who I helped to sew a square on the theme of an audiobook and used beads to spell her name in Braille.

“I would like the wall hanging to last another 55 years so it can be here for the 100th anniversary of the library.”

Library manager Kirstie Stevens said: “It’s amazing - some of the detail is beautiful.

“Dee even took the wall hanging on holiday with her to Newquay to finish it off.”

On Thursday, July 4, Cllr Graham Lawman will officially unveil the wall hanging in the library foyer’s stairwell.

There will be a party with a large celebration cake baked by Dee.

From the following Saturday there will be a week-long series of events to mark the library’s birthday at its Pebble Lane building.

Staff members and supporters will form a walking entry at Wellingborough Carnival on July 6, when they will be dressing as characters from the book Aliens Love Underpants.

On Monday, July 8, children’s book author Wendy Hargreaves will visit the library at 1pm.

At 2pm on Tuesday, July 9, the Wellingborough U3A ‘Singing For Fun’ group will entertain library users and on Wednesday, July 10, from 2pm to 4pm an opportunity to reminisce over coffee with the display of nostalgic photographs from the archives.

On Thursday, July 11, the U3A Beading Group will host an all-day session and on the Friday from 3.45pm to 4.30pm Park Junior School’s modern dance group will perform.

The celebrations culminate on Saturday, July 13, with the 45th Anniversary Summer Fair from 10am to 2pm with stalls, games, refreshments, entertainment and a raffle.

Later on Saturday will be the only ticketed event, an evening of music and drama performed by WMAC Generation Gap and a one-act play presented by the U3A AmDram Group.

All events are free except the Evening of Enertainment where tickets are £7.

For further details please go to www.facebook.com/wellingboroughlibrary/