Wellingborough market stalls removed

Wellingborough Council has started to remove some market stalls as part of the plan to relocate to nearby Orient Way.

As part of the Council’s commitment to reviving the town’s market, earlier this year councillors agreed to a request from traders to permanently relocate the market from Market Square.

Market traders have reported an increase in footfall due to the new location.

Work started to remove 20 of out 48 permanent market stalls on Monday, June 24, and is expected to be complete by Friday, June 28.

Some stalls will remain on the Market Place to be used for the bric-a-brac market and other events.

Stalls along Orient Way will be used for the Friday and Saturday markets.

The new area created will be available for events such as the annual Wellingborough Beach.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are working with local market traders to do all we can to ensure that the market is used and loved by residents and visitors to the town and the new location makes stalls more central, however, we are currently keeping more than half of stalls in the market square to meet the needs of some traders while allowing space for events.

“We are encouraging local traders to showcase their products at the market square this summer, and would like to see local businesses utilising the free stalls throughout the duration of the beach.”

A spokesman for Wellingborough Council said: “Officers at the council are creating a proposal for the future use of this area, which will be reviewed by councillors.

“This information will be published on the council’s website - in the meantime, any necessary repairs will be made to the paving ready for any events.”

The charter to hold a weekly market in Wellingborough every Wednesday was granted in 1201 by King John to the Abbey of Crowland.

In 1719 the market cross was built in front of the Hind Hotel but taken down in 1798.

During the Victorian era, the market was positioned in the area between Market Street and what is now Orient Way.