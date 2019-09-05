Wellingborough location for new independent furniture showroom and upholstery studio

A Kettering woman who set up her online furniture business less than a year ago is preparing for the opening of her first shop in Wellingborough.

Vicky McAlwane, a self-taught upholsterer, had been running her refurbishment service from a small unit in Corby alongside her Auburn Fox web-only store.

Vicky is a self-taught upholsterer

Now the 29-year-old mother of two is fitting out her new premises at the Nene Court Shopping Village in Wellingborough.

Vicky will use the 1,000sqft space as her workshop – refurbishing chairs, sofas and cushions – sharing the space with a showroom for her designer furniture.

Customers will be able to watch Vicky in action as she works on stripping furniture right back to the frame and re-forming and re-covering.

Vicky learned her way around fabric after volunteering in the costume department at The Royal & Derngate, Northampton.

Nene Court shopping village , Wellingborough

She had trained as a midwife but found the hours tricky to work around her then young children.

Now Harvey, eight, and Amelia, 10, with Vicky’s partner Ian are behind her all the way.

Vicky will be working with partner Ian Langley in the new venture.

A browsers delight, the first floor showroom will be set out to showcase Vicky’s stock of quirky furniture – all hand-picked by her.

Vicky has been working hard preparing the space for Auburn Fox's move to Nene Court

Vicky said: “The new shop will be an open studio mixed with a showroom with room sets laid out in a urban apartment style.

“We source our furniture from all over the world, bringing quality, affordable and sustainable products into homes.

“It’s important for us to have a positive impact on the world and we make our own small contribution by working with responsible fair trade suppliers.

“Everything we stock is handpicked by me. It has to be a little bit different and quirky but it all also has to co-ordinate.”

Vicky will be selling furniture as well as using the space for her upholstery service.

Auburn Fox will be opening seven days a week: Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.

Vicky added: “Moving into Nene Court is the next step for Auburn Fox.

“I’ve been helped so much by my partner Ian, he’s a man of many talents - he’s been helping me with everything.

“I’d also like to thank my best friend Geraldine Taylor who has been there for me from the very beginning and gone above and beyond for me.”

Auburn Fox opens at 10am on Saturday, October 5, at Nene Court Shopping Court, Embankment, Wellingborough NN8 1LD.

