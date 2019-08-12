Wellingborough Library Space Chase out of this world

Wellingborough Library summer reading challenge organisers are over the moon with the number of children who have signed up to take part in their Space Chase.

Since mid-July young readers have been blasting off to visit the library and get on board the free book-based summer of fun.

Alien craft spotted

The space theme marks the 50th anniversary since the first moon landing.

Children have to read six books over the summer period, receiving stickers for each one successfully finished and being awarded a gold medal when completed.

At the halfway stage, the library has had more than 485 children sign up to the challenge already with 42 already successfully touching down on the finish.

Staff have been holding their own space race, counting the number of readers from each school to see which one is out of this world.

There are several craft events taking place at the library during August and September

Currently, Little Harrowden Primary School is pipping Victoria Primary School, Wellingborough, to the top spot but with the count down carrying on until Saturday, September 7, pupils can still help to rocket their school to the top of the leader board.

A spokesman said: “We are very pleased with the turnout so far.

“Children can sign up for the challenge up to September 7, with the finisher resources still available for a week or two after that date.

“Last year’s winner of the school challenge trophy was All Saints Primary School, with Park Junior winning in 2017 and the year before that Redwell Primary.”

As part of the reading celebration, children of all ages can join in the Space Chase activities which include making space-themed items such as puppet aliens, sun catchers, T-shirts, a kaleidoscope and jewellery.

This week on Tuesday, August 13, from 2.30pm to 3.30pm children can design and make their own space bunting; Thursday, August 15, from 3pm to 4pm visitors can make a space-themed shaker and then join in a singing session and the galaxy playdough will be out 10.30am to 11.30am on Friday, August 16.

The sessions continue into September with the finishers’ celebration party and puppet show, an invitation-only event, on Saturday, September 14.

To book into activites email wellib@firstforwellbeing.co.uk or pop into Wellingborough Library in Pebble Lane.