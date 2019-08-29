Wellingborough Library’s novel project to team up young and old

Organisers of a Wellingborough intergenerational project are inviting families with pre-school children to join them for fun and games in a care home.

The meet-ups will run monthly from September until December for four hour-long sessions at Dukes Court Care Home in Northampton Road, Wellingborough.

Fun at the library

Children, parents and the residents will help each other with craft activities, sing songs and socialise.

Kirstie Stevens Wellingborough Library Manager said: “We are looking for a mixture of children aged between 0-5 years along with their parent/carer to Dukes Court where they can make crafts, sing songs and communicate with each other.

“On the December date it will be a Christmas party where the group can showcase what they have done.

“To ensure that everyone benefits from this project we need our families to be committed to making their own way to Dukes Court on each of the dates and can attend each group.

Wellingborough Intergenerational Project with Library and Dukes Court Care Home

“Our Group leaders Dee Baird and Laura Edwards will meet the families at the care home on each date and will be look after everyone and make sure all benefit from the programme.”

The four sessions take place on Thursdays: September 12, October 10, November 14 and December 5 from 2pm-3pm.

Dee said: “It’s a really good way of getting the children involved with older people.

“We’re hoping to bring some more joy into the lives of the residents.

“Young children don’t have barriers so they will just play with the residents - age doesn’t matter.

“While half the group socialise, the other half will sing songs and do crafts, then they will swap over.

“It’s important for the children and the older people. Some of the children will not see their grandparents because they live away sometimes in different countries. “Some of the residents might not see their grandchildren or have any young people to visit them.”

The project is open to pre-school children and whoever looks after them - childminder, parent or carer.

Organisers would like families to be able to commit to all four sessions.

To take part in the project email wellib@firstforwellbeing.co.uk or pop into the library in Pebble Lane, Wellingborough.