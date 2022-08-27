Wellingborough knife campaigner Quinton Green sentenced after two assaults

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruth Wollerton and Lewis Lawson, with (inset) their former lodger Quinton Green

A man and a woman left injured after being assaulted by a Wellingborough knife-crime activist have spoken of their upset over their ordeal.

Quinton Anthony Green was in court on Wednesday (August 24) after being found guilty of assaults on his landlords Ruth Wollerton and Lewis Lawson.

Both were left bruised following the attack by 44-year-old Green, whose website says he has worked on anti-violence campaigns for Unicef and Essex Police, has been a freelance presenter for BBC Radio Northampton and has delivered his MMAP knife crime workshops in schools and universities.

Green, who now lives in Lindsay Avenue, Northampton, has previously been open about his convictions and the fact he was once repeatedly stabbed in Northampton during a row over a girl in his teens.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On February 17 this year Green was at the Wellingborough home he had lodged at for 13 months when Mr Lawson flicked his cap. A row ensued and the pair were assaulted by Green, leaving them bruised. They then managed to phone the police.

Green, who also goes by the names Champagne Bubbler and Mr Mílise, was later questioned by police and denied the assaults. He was found guilty of two counts of assault by beating following a trial in July.

He was back at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday to be sentenced and Mr Lawson and Ms Wollerton were called to read out their Victim Personal Statements which detailed the effect the assaults had had on them. They were left upset by the experience after Mr Lawson was only allowed to read one line of his statement in court.

Ms Wollerton told this newspaper: “We feel very let down by the authorities.

"Green was made out in court to be a hero for all the work he has done. We felt like we were the criminals and that they’d already decided what to do before we even stepped into the court room.

"We were told not to write anything on social media about the case but he went on to Facebook and has written about us again.”

Green has since posted a lengthy statement on Facebook, identifying Mr Lawson and Ms Wollerton as his victims, accusing them of trying to undermine the work he does in the community and ‘trying to bury him’. He has vowed to continue his work.