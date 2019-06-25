Wellingborough is getting ready for carnival party-time

A flourish of colour, music and dance will be coming to Wellingborough early next month for the town's annual carnival Party Weekend.

The town centre will be transformed into party central on Saturday, July 6, and Sunday, July 7, as community groups, organisations, charities, businesses and revellers dress up in spectacular outfits to join in a carnival parade for one of the biggest events in Wellingborough's calendar.

Colourful scenes from last year's parade at the Wellingborough Party Weekend.

The annual extravaganza, which is organised by Wellingborough Council and attended by thousands of people each year, will start at Broad Green at 1pm next Saturday before the parade winds its ways through the town centre to Croyland Park.

Leader of the council Martin Griffiths said: “The Party Weekend is an iconic event in the town’s calendar. People of all ages join in the carnival parade and the costumes are so colourful and creative.

"The atmosphere throughout the weekend is always fantastic with such a wide selection of live music and performances on stage. There are also lots of activities planned on both days at the park to keep the whole family entertained.”

After departing Broad Green, the parade will move down the High Street, along Church Street and then Market Street before turning onto Midland Road and round Castle Way, before heading up Sheep Street and Silver Street. It will then turn left into Oxford Street and head along Northampton Road before ending up at Croyland Park at around 2.30pm.

A lively dance display at last year's Wellingborough Party Weekend.

There will be an array of events in the park, including a gymnastics display, martial arts workshop and majorettes showcase, as well as a prize-giving ceremony for the best carnival entries.

Gary L Johnson, founder of the Wellingborough and Earls Barton-based GLJ Theatre and magic youth theatre, will be hosting performances throughout Sunday, from the likes of Dynamix Dance School and That’s ShowBisney, along with Disco Henry, who will be adding to the party mood and playing a live DJ set all afternoon.

Chromatic, a high-energy, modern music act, Mystic Crew, Northampton's longest-established reggae band and Grande Quattro, which combines a wealth of multi-instrumental talents, will also be playing throughout the afternoon.

There will be an opportunity for youngsters to meet with a selection of superheroes, visit a giant bubble exhibition and enjoy a mobile educational farm display.

There will also be a licensed bar, Stevens Funfair and lots of food and drinks outlets, as well as a selection of community and charity stalls.

Dog-lovers can take part in a companion dog show in aid of the Wellingborough Dog Welfare (Wellidog) charity on Sunday at Croyland Park. Entries open at 11am, with pedigree judging from midday and novelty judging from 2:30pm.

Admission and parking at the event is free all weekend.

For stall enquiries or further details about the weekend, email events@wellingborough.gov.uk.