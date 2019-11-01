Wellingborough House of Horrors scares trick or treaters for a good cause

A house in Wellingborough truly embraced Halloween by turning their garden into a walk-through maze of horrors.

Jackie Mayes transformed her home in Askham Avenue, Kingsway, into a House of Horrors complete with scary characters who jumped out at willing victims.

Those who entered the House of Horrors were greeted by a chainsaw

Trick or treaters who were brave enough to enter the House of Horrors walked through a dark and cramped spooky maze complete with bats, scary clowns, zombies and a chainsaw.

The House of Horrors was also raising money for a good cause through donations by trick or treaters to We Mind and Kelly Matters, a charity set up to remember Kelly Hewitt, who had struggled with mental health issues.

Jackie's family knew Kelly and said they hoped fundraising for the charity would help tackle the stigma around mental health.

The House of Horrors raised a total of £169, which Jackie said was not bad for a few hours work.

Jackie Mayes was dressed at a zombie nun

They raised £132 from the House of Horror, including a £50 donation from Sarah O'Grady.

There was also a raffle for Fright Night tickets which raised £37.

Jackie said she wanted to say a big thank you to everyone that helped her out on the night, as she would not be able to do it without them.

You can see our full walk-through video of the House of Horrors on our Facebook page and you can see a photo gallery here.