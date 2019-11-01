Wellingborough House of Horrors in photos

The House of Horrors thrilled trick or treaters last night with a twisting and turning maze and a shock at every corner.

Jackie Mayes transformed her home on Askham Avenue, Kingsway, into a House of Horror for Halloween and had plenty of help from family and friends who all dressed up to jump out at those who were brave enough to walk through the maze.

1. Creepy! A zombie and a bride who cornered me on my walk through the maze!

2. The sound of saws... As you entered the maze, you were faced by this scary chainsaw wielding man!

3. Watch out! This terrifying man appeared from around a curtain

4. IT! What House of Horrors would be complete without a Pennywise

