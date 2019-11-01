Jackie Mayes (second left, back row) was joined by lots of family and friends to take part in the House of Horror

Wellingborough House of Horrors in photos

The House of Horrors thrilled trick or treaters last night with a twisting and turning maze and a shock at every corner.

Jackie Mayes transformed her home on Askham Avenue, Kingsway, into a House of Horror for Halloween and had plenty of help from family and friends who all dressed up to jump out at those who were brave enough to walk through the maze.

A zombie and a bride who cornered me on my walk through the maze!

1. Creepy!

As you entered the maze, you were faced by this scary chainsaw wielding man!

2. The sound of saws...

This terrifying man appeared from around a curtain

3. Watch out!

What House of Horrors would be complete without a Pennywise

4. IT!

