Wellingborough homeware store to close in June after eight years in the town
Housewives Choice in Wellingborough’s Pebble Lane will close its doors for good on June 23.
With a notice in the window, the store informed customers that it would be operating exclusively from its showroom in the Rushden High Street for the foreseeable future. Until its closure the Wellingborough store will operate as usual.
Paul Thompson is the branch manager at the Wellingborough store, and will be retiring in the coming weeks.
He said: “I’d like to give personal thanks to the customers who have supported us.
"The Rushden branch will endeavour to give them the same service we provided.
"In many ways, the move makes a lot of sense, everyone working from one depot can be more efficient.”
The Rushden location was in operation long before the Pebble Lane branch opened in February 2015, and while the showroom is smaller than its Wellingborough counterpart, all unsold appliances will be making the move.
The Wellingborough store’s key engineer, also called Paul (though commonly referred to as ‘Reg’), will be heading to the Rushden property as part of the move to help retain the confidence of those who have become accustomed to his expertise.
Housewives Choice is the latest of a few closures in Wellingborough as La Rocca called it a day last week and Barclays announced that its Market Street branch will be no more come September 1.
Paul Thompson said that the the closure of Wellingborough’s Housewives Choice was not anything to do with the ongoing cost of living crisis.