Housewives Choice in Wellingborough’s Pebble Lane will close its doors for good on June 23.

With a notice in the window, the store informed customers that it would be operating exclusively from its showroom in the Rushden High Street for the foreseeable future. Until its closure the Wellingborough store will operate as usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Thompson is the branch manager at the Wellingborough store, and will be retiring in the coming weeks.

Housewives Choice in Wellingborough is calling it a day, will operate out of Rushden Store from June 24

He said: “I’d like to give personal thanks to the customers who have supported us.

"The Rushden branch will endeavour to give them the same service we provided.

"In many ways, the move makes a lot of sense, everyone working from one depot can be more efficient.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Rushden location was in operation long before the Pebble Lane branch opened in February 2015, and while the showroom is smaller than its Wellingborough counterpart, all unsold appliances will be making the move.

A sign was put on the door to inform passers by of its closure

The Wellingborough store’s key engineer, also called Paul (though commonly referred to as ‘Reg’), will be heading to the Rushden property as part of the move to help retain the confidence of those who have become accustomed to his expertise.

Paul Thompson said that the the closure of Wellingborough’s Housewives Choice was not anything to do with the ongoing cost of living crisis.