Wellingborough homeless shelter needs more volunteers to open seven nights a week

People who rely on a Wellingborough homeless shelter could be left in the cold if more volunteers don’t come forward to help keep it open every night.

Wellingborough Winter Nightshelter will open its newly refurbished building on The Embankment on Friday, November 1.

Volunteers this August working on the site

But organisers say they need more people to help provide night cover and support for their homeless guests.

Valerie Anslow of Wellingborough Homeless Forum said: “We would like to run the shelter every evening but we need at least another 15 volunteers to ensure we open seven nights a week.

“We need five people every night - three people for the 7.30pm to 10pm shift, preparing food and help to settle guests in and two more people as waking cover from 9.45pm to 7.30am. Although people can split shifts between them.

“Volunteers need to be reliable and committed and be caring good listeners who can empathise with people who are down on their luck.”

Volunteers needed

Each volunteer is given training including shelter procedures, safeguarding, personal safety, conflict resolution, recognising drug use and fire safety.

The shelter needs at least 35 volunteers each week to open fully.

Mrs Anslow said: “Last year we had a roving shelter which opened five nights a week in five different church halls.

“This year is going to be so much better because no-one else will be sharing the venue.”

Volunteers have been preparing the night shelter

Finishing touches to the interior 12-bed facility are being made ready to welcome guests.

The building, owned by Wellingborough School, has been partitioned off with a kitchen area and a dormitory-style sleeping area.

Mrs Anslow said: “Wellingborough School have given us the building rent free and local companies have been helping.

“Higgins Building Supplies have given us plasterboard, the wiring and the heaters, Crown Paints have donated the paint, British Gas are coming to fit some showers and Phoenix Surfacing dug the trench for our electrics.

“The Christopher H R Reeves Charitable Trust, based in Podington, gave us a substantial amount of money for the fence and for the fire certificate.

“Not forgetting the Wellingborough Lions who organised two sleep-out fundraisers.”

Training sessions for new and existing volunteers will take place on Monday, October 21, from 6.30pm to 8pm and Saturday, October 26, from 10.30am to midday at The Daylight Centre, High Street Place, Wellingborough.

For further details contact Valerie Anslow on 07870 473270, or Amanda Coleshill on 07938 501639 or email admin@whfvolunteers.org.uk.