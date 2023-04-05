Two boys aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Wellingborough have been released from custody with no charges.

The teenage victim of the stabbing on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent remains in hospital after he was attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.

It is believed that the 17-year-old victim, who suffered two stab wounds – one in the leg and the other in the chest – was only visiting the estate from another part of Wellingborough.

Police file picture

A police spokesman said: “The two boys have been released with no further action. Enquiries continue to progress in relation to the incident.”

The 17-year-old victim has ‘serious injuries’ and remains in hospital.

He was stabbed after he and two other boys were approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.

One of the males then stabbed one of the boys in the group, the 17-year-old, before they ran off.