Wellingborough Hemmingwell stabbing victim remains in hospital as arrested boys released

The stabbing took place on Sunday (April 2) at about 5.45pm

Alison Bagley
By Alison Bagley
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST

Two boys aged 15 and 16 arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Wellingborough have been released from custody with no charges.

The teenage victim of the stabbing on the Hemmingwell’s Nest Farm Crescent remains in hospital after he was attacked on Sunday night by two males in balaclavas.

It is believed that the 17-year-old victim, who suffered two stab wounds – one in the leg and the other in the chest – was only visiting the estate from another part of Wellingborough.

Police file picture
Police file picture
A police spokesman said: “The two boys have been released with no further action. Enquiries continue to progress in relation to the incident.”

The 17-year-old victim has ‘serious injuries’ and remains in hospital.

He was stabbed after he and two other boys were approached by two males in balaclavas who demanded their property.

One of the males then stabbed one of the boys in the group, the 17-year-old, before they ran off.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.