Wellingborough gold medal-winning kickboxer packs a punch with civic leaders

A Wellingbororough sporting star who kickboxed her way to success has been honoured by town leaders.

Asia Georghiou brought home two gold medals from the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations European Championships held in Hungary this summer.

The 15-year-old has been recognised for her podium-topping and world-beating achievements by mayor of Wellingborough Jo Beirne and council leader Martin Griffiths.

Cllr Beirne said: “It was a pleasure to meet Asia and her father Richard Phillips at Fighting Fit Academy here in Wellingborough.

“Asia’s achievements are outstanding and it was interesting to learn that her father and brother are also high achievers in the sport with many trophies to their names also.

“Kickboxing, training, working hard and having fun as a family is good to see. I wish Asia and her family the very best for the future.”

Last year, Asia also represented Team GB at the World Association of Kickboxing Organisations World Championships, earning a gold and silver medal in her age category.

Asia’s father Richard said: “Asia has been training in kickboxing since the age of six and has competed internationally representing team GB for the last four years.

“Training up to 12 hours a week alongside her studies, she is very hard-working and committed to her sport.

“We are delighted that the mayor of Wellingborough met Asia to celebrate her success, she was honoured to welcome representatives of the council to the club.”

Cllr Griffiths added: “It was great seeing young people of all ages and abilities taking part and keeping fit.

“The club is an excellent example of community sport and Asia’s father is hugely dedicated to his sport and to Wellingborough.”