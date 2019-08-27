Wellingborough firefighters ready for open day

Firefighters at Wellingborough Fire Station will be continuing to offer summer fun well past the end of the school holidays when they host their annual open day.

The event will be held on Saturday, September 7 (12 noon - 4pm), when visitors are invited to drop into the station in Irthlingborough Road, to enjoy a variety of stalls and entertainments.

Hose ready for the open day

There will be demonstrations of firefighting skills and drills carried out by the Northamptonshire Emergency Services Cadets, as well as a range of stands doing everything from giving safety information to selling sweets and ice-cream.

Attractions will include a barbecue, bouncy castle, face-painting and a sand art stall. Visitors can also enjoy a smoke house maze.

Firefighter Ronnie Sherratt, one of the organisers, said: “We are so pleased to be holding this event for the community again. Last year’s open day was a real success and we always appreciate the massive support we get from local people.

“It is great to be able to hold this day for people to come along, meet their firefighters and enjoy some of the fun we have planned for them – even after the school holidays have officially ended. Any funds and donations also go towards a very worthy cause.”

Demonstration

Entry is £1 for adults and children go free. All adults also receive a free raffle ticket upon entry. All proceeds from the event go to The Fire Fighters Charity.

To find out more about the charity’s work, see: https://www.firefighterscharity.org.uk/