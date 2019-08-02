Wellingborough father finds needle in baby’s milk

A doting dad, who was just about to prepare his daughter’s bottle, was stabbed in the finger by a needle that had been pushed into a box of formula.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, will now have to go through a series of tests in case the needle was infected.

Cow & Gate Milk - First Infant Milk

His wife had bought the box of Cow & Gate ‘First infant milk’ powder from Tesco in Carina Road, Kettering, and unloaded the shopping in to the kitchen cupbaord as usual.

It was only when the 28-year-old father went to prepare a bottle of milk for his nine-month-old baby girl, using the brand new box, that he noticed anything was wrong.

He said: “It was shocking. I grabbed the milk from the cupboard and it pricked my finger.

“I thought ‘that’s weird’ and saw a piece of metal sticking out from the side of the box - it had made my finger bleed.

The yellow circle shows where the milk container had been punctured

“I opened the carton, having to break the foil seal because it was a new box, then I emptied out about half of the milk powder into a mixing bowl.

“I could see a needle sticking into the box, it had been stuck though the back of the packet and was about two inches long.

“I rang Cow & Gate and they took some details but they said I needed to take it back to where it was bought.

“I took back the milk back to Tesco in Wellingborough because I didn’t know at the time my wife had bought it in Kettering.

“Tesco in Wellingborough informed Tesco in Kettering and they told me that they have removed all the boxes with the same batch number from the shelves.”

Fortunately, the quick-acting father had not used any of the potentially contaminated powder to make up the bottle of milk.

However, he has been advised to seek medical help for the needle-stick injury.

He added: “I’m going to have to get jabs including for tetanus and maybe for HIV.

“If someone has been doing this on purpose they need to be stopped.

“Luckily, my baby had not consumed any milk made from that powder.”

Both Cow & Gate and Tesco have been asked to comment but have not replied yet.