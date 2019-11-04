Wellingborough ex-ballroom dancer’s 100 years down to a ‘healthy mind and body’

A Wellingborough woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in style with an afternoon tea at her residential care home.

Joan Furniss was joined by more than a dozen family members, as well as staff and other residents at Lancum House in Wellingborough on October 16.

Joan Furniss Lancum House Wellingborough, celebrated 100th birthday on October 16th 2019 NNL-190411-094453005

Celebrations to mark her centenary included cakes and sweet treats as well as a birthday card from the Queen.

Joan, who has 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren, told staff her secret to old age is keeping a “healthy mind and body”.

Growing up in Northampton, Joan emigrated to Australia with her parents when she was just 12.

However, she returned to the county four years later and, during the Second World War, began work at a munitions factory, where she met her husband-to-be, Aubrey.

She became a dress maker and later married Aubrey, having four children.

A keen ballroom dancer, she attended events with her husband through their years together.

Yvonne Murphy, home manager at Lancum House, said: “Joan is a strong-willed woman who lifts the spirits of everyone in the home. She’s a truly caring woman and a ‘nan-like’ figure to many.

“It was a pleasure to host her 100th birthday with her loved ones by her side, and we are already looking forward to do it all again for her 101st next year.”