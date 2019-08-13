Wellingborough estate to provide 600 homes

Wellingborough Council has formally granted planning permission for a 600-property development at Park Farm Way/Shelley Road, Wellingborough.

The new estate will provide residents with a mix of private, shared ownership and affordable rented homes.

Credi: Google - the area granted planning permission can clearly be seen on this aerial photo

Included in the development there will be a provision for 180 affordable homes, education, health and sports facilities and dedicated open space.

Outline planning permission was granted on August 6, 2019, following the completion of a S106 Agreement which secures affordable homes and funding towards the provision of local facilities and highway improvements.

A series of reserved matters applications setting out the detailed planning and design issues for each phase of the development will need to be approved by the council prior to development starting on site.

The first of these reserved matters applications must be made within three years of the date of permission being granted.

Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “The development will contribute towards Wellingborough’s expanding growth by providing much needed homes for residents, as well as infrastructure and local facilities for the community.

“We look forward to continuing to work with partners to review the next stages of this development, and seeing this future community take shape.”

There were 33 letters of objection received in relation to the proposed development which raised concerns including loss of views over countryside for existing residents, light pollution, loss of habitat, congestion and noise pollution.

All vehicular movements from the development will be on to Park Farm Way with linear Stanwell Park acting as a buffer on the town side of the new estate.

There will be no road access from Wordsworth Road, Shelley Road or Stanwell Way on the Queensway estate.

To find out more about the planning application visit www.wellingborough.gov.uk/viewplanningapplications using the application number WP/15/00727/OUT.