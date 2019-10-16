Wellingborough crime-fighting litter pickers clean up at national awards

A dedicated team of Wellingborough volunteers received a top national award for their safety-improving community work.

Northamptonshire Police, which credited Castle Fields Streetwatch for reducing crime in the area, nominated the volunteers for a Lord Ferrers Award.

Representatives of Castle Fields Streetwatch, whose twice-weeekly patrols tackle fly-tipping, car theft, drug dealing, burglary and antisocial behaviour, picked up the trophy at the ceremony in London yesterday (Tuesday).

Marion Turner-Hawes, Castle Fields Streetwatch coordinator, said: “We could not be more chuffed to bring this award back to Northamptonshire.

“We love Wellingborough and we want to see this community thrive, so we volunteer to do something about it.

“I would really like to take this opportunity to say ‘thank you’ to the many people and organisations that support us in our work, this is indeed a real community team effort.

“Thank you to all the Streetwatch volunteers who come out and help us, week in week out and to the many community members that join us on our clear ups - the staff and officers at the Wellingborough Police station, particularly PCSOs Chris Asante and Craig Blacha who have been fundamental to our success, and the young folks from Northamptonshire’s Emergency Service Cadets.

“We would also like to thank Pratima Dattani from Community Watch who gave us the support to really develop our Streetwatch activities locally, and to Sue and Nicole from Northants Volunteers team.

“Further thanks go to Adam and all the team at the Victoria Centre providing us with a warm base from which to do our clear ups and keep volunteers fed and watered.

“Finally, and most importantly, to the guys at Wellingborough Norse, who are constantly there to take away the mountain of rubbish we have cleared from the streets and alleyways of Castle Fields and Victoria.”

Castle Fields Streetwatch Group members with some of the rubbish they have collected

Since 2018, the team has taken thousands of rubbish bags and fly-tipped junk off the streets by leading monthly litter sweeps.

Minister for Crime, Policing and the Fire Service Kit Malthouse, who attended the ceremony, said: “Volunteers are highly valued members of the policing family.

“They bring different skills to the police service and give up their time to serve the public and help protect their communities.

“I am delighted to recognise Streetwatch for the contribution they have made to policing – they are committed to making a difference in Wellingborough.”

Castle Fields Streetwatch Group members

The Lord Ferrers Awards – which is in its 26th year – celebrates the contributions of Police Support Volunteers, Special Constables, Volunteer Police Cadets, and volunteers supporting the work of Police and Crime Commissioners.

Marion added: “Streetwatch is an amazing way to support the community and we are always looking for more volunteers.

If you’re interested in policing and you care about your area – go for it.”

Follow Castle Fields Community Group on Facebook or email marioturner@hotmail.co.uk.