Wellingborough coffee morning to highlight bowel disease

A Wellingborough bar is set to host a coffee morning tomorrow (Saturday, June 22) to raise awareness of Inflammatory Bowel Disease.

Members of the Crohn’s & Colitis UK Northamptonshire Network will be at the Castello Lounge to help with advice for sufferers and carers.

From 10am to 2pm, anyone can pop in to ask questions and seek help, advice or any other support to cope with the disease.

Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis are the two main forms of Inflammatory Bowel Disease, affecting more than 300,000 people in the UK.

Christine Vango, lead co-ordinator of Crohn’s & Colitis UK Northamptonshire Network, said: “It’s a chance for everybody to come along to find out what we do.

“We’re there for support and to answer any questions people might have about Crohn’s and Colitis.”

The 31-year-old developed Crohn’s disease when she was seven and now volunteers for the network, as well as juggling her job as a part-time circus skills trainer.

She added: “We’re a friendly, Northamptonshire-wide and ever-expanding group.

“We have our meetings across the county to suit our membership.

“As a group we have lobbied for an extra IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) nurse for Northampton General Hospital and have arranged for a information board to be installed at Kettering General Hospital.”

Christine’s mum Vanessa Wellborne will be at the Castello Lounge alongside group member Steve Reeve - a colitis sufferer.

She said: “When someone comes to see us I can talk to the carer about what it’s like to support someone with Crohn’s and Colitis.

“The disease can affect anyone at any time of their life and is when your body’s immune system starts attacking your healthy intestine.”

Crohn’s & Colitis UK Northamptonshire Network group members will be in the Castello Lounge, in Market Street, Wellingborough NN8 1AN from 10am to 2pm tomorrow, Saturday, June 22.

For further information about Crohn’s & Colitis UK Northamptonshire Network go to www.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk/northamptonshire, northamptonshire@networks.crohnsandcolitis.org.uk or call 0300 2225700 or on Facebook.