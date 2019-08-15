Wellingborough cash boost for arts and culture from Corby grant

Arts organisation Made in Corby set to inspire creativity in Wellingborough with almost £900,000 from Arts Council England.

The Corby-based group has been awarded £873,383 of National Lottery funding through Arts Council England’s Creative People and Places programme (CPP).

Street theatre - Grow Corby Festival

Community-led arts programme Made in Corby will expand its current CPP activity to include Wellingborough.

They will work with new partners to deliver a programme of events and workshops in Wellingborough, including participatory arts festivals, and artist commissions to bring local stories to life.

Run by a consortium of local organisations, including new Wellingborough partners, led by Groundwork Northamptonshire, Made in Corby has been part of the Creative People and Places programme since 2014 with Arts Council investment of almost £2.8m to date, creating festivals and commissioning opportunities for communities in Corby.

Peter Knott, area director, Arts Council England, said: “Arts and culture make the places we live vibrant, exciting and inspiring, benefiting our wellbeing and helping local economies.

“They also have the power to bring communities together and create a real shared sense of pride in where people live, so I’m delighted that our latest Creative People and Places investment in Made in Corby will see them expand their work and bring new opportunities for creativity to the people in Wellingborough.”

Helen Willmott, programme director, Made in Corby, said: “We are thrilled to receive this new investment from Arts Council England, which will herald a new era for our programme.

“As we begin to work across both Corby and Wellingborough, and change our name to reflect this, we will remain committed to delivering exciting, ambitious and accessible cultural activities for local people.”

Made in Corby is one of 12 successful arts projects to receive a share of almost £17.5m National Lottery funding to create arts and cultural experiences in areas across England where people tend to engage less with arts and culture.

These 12 projects, part of the Creative People and Places programme, will take place between 2019-2023 and will be co-created with their local communities.