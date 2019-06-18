Wellingborough breast cancer charity hosting bra fitting evening

Wellingborough breast cancer charity Crazy Hats is hosting a bra fitting evening for those diagnosed with the disease who have had surgery.

The charity is hosting the evening at the Terrace Suite in Kettering’s Wicksteed Park at 7.15pm tomorrow (June 19).

Entry is free but by ticket only. Tea, coffee and biscuits are provided and a tombola, lucky bags and Body Shop stall will be on offer.

It is a taster session for the charity which is working with Northampton General Hospital with a view to funding bras for women immediately after they have had surgery.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper said: “It’s something different for Crazy Hats but will make a big difference to the wellbeing of patients.”

Anyone interested should ring the office on 01933 442999 or email crazy hats@btconnect.com.