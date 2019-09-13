Wellingborough BID could relaunch

A town centre improvement body that worked for years to promote and improve Wellingborough, but ended this summer, could relaunch.

Wellingborough Business Improvement District is hoping to be given backing once more and is balloting 300 businesses in the town to see if they want the organisation to restart.

In May Wellingborough Council, which owned a number of properties in the town, had voted against the BID and its influence meant gaining a contract for another five years was unsuccessful.

Despite the result the BID’s executive director John Cable continued to run Discover Wellingborough and a loyalty discount app and now has put together a new business plan which has gone out to a ballot.

Businesses that are part of the BID pay a levy which goes towards initiatives that improve the town.

John Cable said: “Approximately 300 businesses have been balloted. I am hopeful that we will reach a majority result, which will see us re-elected for the benefit of the town. Together with the Borough Council of Wellingborough I am confident that we can promote the benefits of our town as well as providing other special reasons to visit at certain points in the year.

“We already have plans in place for two major events next year, supported by other smaller events and we very much hope that we are able to bring our ideas to fruition.”

Businesses have until Thursday, September 26, to cast their vote. The result will be revealed the next day.

Wellingborough Chamber of Commerce is supporting the re-election of the BID and has written an open letter of support.

Wellingborough Council decided on Monday (Sept 9) to abstain from the vote but said it will work with the BID if other businesses back it.

A paper to councillors which offers the pros and cons of the BID says: “If the BID is voted in, there is an opportunity for them to work with the council, NCC officers and other key partners/ influencers in the borough, to assist with each other’s activities.

“If the BID is not voted in, the council and other partners will have limited resources to deliver services currently provided by them.”

Wellingborough BID was launched in 2011. It raises funds by charging members a percentage of their rateable value.