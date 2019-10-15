Wellingborough-based academy trust welcomes new chief

A Wellingborough academy trust has appointed its new chief executive to lead the multi-academy business.

The Board of Directors of Hatton Academies Trust chose former Northamptonshire headteacher Mr Rob Hardcastle as the trust’s new CEO.

Newly appointed Hatton Academies Trust CEO Rob Hardcastle

Mr Hardcastle is no stranger to the trust having served as acting chief executive for the past few months and as head of primary education since 2017.

Prior to that, he had worked in county primary schools as a class teacher, year coordinator, subject coordinator, advanced skills teacher, deputy headteacher and headteacher.

William Thallon, chair of the board of directors, said: “As those who have worked with him will know, Mr Hardcastle is a principled leader with strong values, completely dedicated to the quality of education and care for young people.

“This is an excellent appointment for everyone associated with the trust.”

Mr Hardcastle said: “I am exceptionally proud to be have been appointed as chief executive officer leading such a forward thinking and successful organisation as Hatton Academies Trust.

“Over the last three years I have had the pleasure of working alongside dedicated and professional colleagues, as well as ambitious children who have a thirst for knowledge.

“As CEO, I am determined to secure the very best life chances for all of our children and hold their best interest at the heart of every decision I make.”

In March 2012, Sir Christopher Hatton Academy became an academy and a year later was approved as a sponsor of other academies.

Later that year Hatton Academies Trust formed as a multi-academy trust.

Victoria Primary Academy and Oakway Academy joining in 2014 and Ecton Village Primary Academy in 2016.