News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING

Wellingborough appeal after man bitten on leg by dog in Westfield Road

The incident took place on Monday (February 12)
By Alison Bagley
Published 16th Feb 2024, 14:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing for help to identify a woman they believe may have information about an incident in Wellingborough in which a man was bitten by a dog.

At around 7.30am on Monday, February 12, a man was walking in Westfield Road when he passed a woman walking a dog who moved aside to allow him to pass.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northants Police officers have issued a photograph of the dog that was being walked past him.

Most Popular
An image of the dog in Westfield Road/ Northants PoliceAn image of the dog in Westfield Road/ Northants Police
An image of the dog in Westfield Road/ Northants Police

A spokesman said: “As he did so, for reasons unknown the dog lunged towards him and bit him on the lower leg, causing a puncture wound. The woman didn’t appear to notice this happen and continued walking on.

“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information relevant to the investigation and are appealing for her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“Please quote incident number 24000091762 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”