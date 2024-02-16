Wellingborough appeal after man bitten on leg by dog in Westfield Road
Police are appealing for help to identify a woman they believe may have information about an incident in Wellingborough in which a man was bitten by a dog.
At around 7.30am on Monday, February 12, a man was walking in Westfield Road when he passed a woman walking a dog who moved aside to allow him to pass.
Northants Police officers have issued a photograph of the dog that was being walked past him.
A spokesman said: “As he did so, for reasons unknown the dog lunged towards him and bit him on the lower leg, causing a puncture wound. The woman didn’t appear to notice this happen and continued walking on.
“Officers believe the woman in the image may have information relevant to the investigation and are appealing for her, or anyone who recognises her, to get in touch.
“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
“Please quote incident number 24000091762 when getting in touch to ensure your information reaches the right person as quickly as possible.”