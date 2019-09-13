Weldon doctor’s surgery shut by inspectors over ‘patient safety’ fears

A village surgery has been closed after government agency inspectors said they had been forced to act to protect the safety of patients.

Weldon surgery, run by Dr Roman Sumira, was told to shut its doors following the inspection on September 3.

The surgery in High Street

Dr Sumira also runs a surgery at Studfall Medical Centre in Studfall Court, Corby, which has around 2,000 registered patients and remains open.

Notices posted on the door of the surgery in High Street told patients of the closure, which the practice says is temporary.

it said: “We are very sorry to inform you that following a Care Quality Commission inspection.. services at this site have been temporarily suspended.

”This means that we are not able to carry out activity at the current time. We do hope to resolve this situation as soon as possible.”

Notices have been placed on the door to tell patients what action to take

The Care Quality Commission inspects medical and social care facilities on behalf of the Government.

A CQC spokesman said: “CQC inspected surgeries run by Dr Sumira earlier this month. This inspection highlighted issues that required us to take enforcement action to protect patient safety.

”Due to legal processes, we cannot go into further detail at this time however the findings of the inspection will be published in due course. All CQC enforcement action is open to appeal.”

At present, it is thought that the surgery is only temporarily closed although no one from the practice was willing to comment when contacted by an NT reporter.

The Corby Clinical Commissioning Group, which is in charge of the overall organisation of primary healthcare for people in the borough, said that the decision was a ‘significant step’.

A spokesman said: “We note the decision taken by the Care Quality Commission to suspend GP services at the Weldon branch of Dr Sumira’s Studfall practice.

”It is obviously a matter of concern that the CQC has felt it necessary to take this significant step.

”The CCG will be supporting the practice to resolve the situation. We will also be working to ensure that all patients who attend the Weldon surgery can be seen at Studfall Medical Centre in Corby.”

Any patients who normally go to the closed Weldon surgery are being asked to ring the practice at Studfall Medical Centre in Corby for any enquiries regarding consultations or prescriptions. The number is 01536 401371.

If patients need to be seen or to collect a prescription, they will need to go to the Studfall site. Anyone who was collecting their prescribed medication from Weldon surgery will be able to do so from local pharmacies.

Dr Sumira’s previous CQC inspection in December 2015 found services to be good across the board.