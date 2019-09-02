Weetabix launches straw sculpture competition

Weetabix has invited its farmers to create sculptures out of bales of wheat to be in with a shot of winning cash for charity.

Farmers who supply the company with wheat are invited to take part in the competition, which this year marks the 10th harvest under Weetabix's sustainable farming programme.

Farmers have been challenged to create sculptures out of bales of wheat

It sees the company source all its wheat from within 50 miles of its factory in Burton Latimer to reduce food miles.

Farmers have been challenged to create a winning sculpture from their straw bales for the chance to win £1,000 for a charity of their choice. The winners will be announced in time for harvest festival in September.

Previous entries have included scenes from Wallace and Gromit, a Weetabix-eating teddy bear and a lion.

Hitesh Bhatia, strategic sourcing manager at Weetabix, said: “We’re very proud to use the high-quality wheat from local farmers within 50 miles of our site in every bowl of Weetabix, and are delighted to confirm our commitment to the wheat protocol long into the future.

A previous year's entry

“It has been a challenging British summer with the rain, but our farmers have had their Weetabix and are getting on with the job so that the nation can have theirs. It’s great to celebrate our 10th protocol harvest with our farmers through the wheat art competition."

Over the last decade, over 350 local farmers have participated in the scheme, growing approximately 75,000 metric tonnes of wheat each year across the equivalent to almost 3,000 football pitches.