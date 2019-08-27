Weather warning in place for thunderstorms across north Northamptonshire

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across parts of the county today (Tuesday).

A yellow warning is in place from midday until midnight for the north and east of the county, including Kettering, Rothwell, Rushden, Corby, Thrapston, Wellingborough and more.

The Met Office said: "Most places will stay dry, but heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some flooding and disruption to travel.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Temperatures across the area are expected to reach a peak of 29C today, with a forecast of 20C as late as 11pm.