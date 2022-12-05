Weather warning as forecasts reveal exact time temperatures will dip below freezing in Northamptonshire this week
Arctic blast heading our way, but it’s “too early to talk about chances of snow”
Northamptonshire folk are being warned to brace themselves for an Arctic freeze as temperatures tumble this week.
Local forecasters @NNweather say winter will kick in with a vengeance and thermometers could see MINUS SEVEN by Friday (December 9) with sharp frosts and icy roads. They said: "Arctic air will arrive over the county during the week ahead leading and it will turn bitterly cold by the end of the week ahead with even daytime temperatures struggling to get much above freezing.
"Some sharp overnight frosts likely by Wednesday night and becoming widespread through the coming week with minus-7°C possible by Friday morning in rural parts of the county.” But, despite grim warnings elsewhere, particularly further north, @NNweather added: "Too early to talk about the chance of snow in the county at the present time."
Gritters have already been out on the county roads for the first time this winter but coverage is likely to be ramped up as Met Office weather charts predict temperatures dropping below freezing from around midnight on Tuesday.
BBC Weather's Stav Danos “Over the last few days temperatures have been falling and it’s felt a lot colder than it has done of late. As we head into middle part of this week could be looking at coldest spell of season so far.
“A northerly air flow will drag down Arctic air across the country. Central areas will be bright with some sunshine on Wednesday but it will be a cold day and factoring in the wind it will be even colder than temperatures suggest.”