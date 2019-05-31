Water company promises that plans are under way to fix Corby sewage problem

A community meeting to talk to residents about how to solve an ongoing burst sewer issue in Corby will be held in the coming weeks.

Fed-up residents in and around Stephenson Way, on Corby’s Lloyds estate, have had to repeatedly had to put up with burst mains in their streets over the past few years.

Residents are kept awake by tankers parked in the street NNL-190530-154404005

More recently, the 90-year-old system has struggled so much that the sewers have been bursting just weeks after they are fixed.

When they break. noisy pumping lorries have to be in place around the clock to ensure effluent doesn’t run into the surface water drains.

Councillor Mark Pengelly, who has been helping residents to deal with sewer owners Anglian Water, said: “It is not just the leak at Stephenson Way -because it is pump fed we get massive tankers come into the pumping station that then work 24-hours-a-day. sucking waste and moving it on all the homes in the park area are kept awake.”

Now Anglian Water have promised to get to the root of the problem to find a permanent solution.

Waste coming up into the street in Stephenson Way, Corby. NNL-190530-160248005

An Anglian Water spokesperson said: “We’re sorry about the disruption caused to local residents and road users on Stephenson Way in Corby, by repeated bursts on a sewer pipe serving the area.

“Repeated incidents like this are rare, and we want to reassure customers that permanently resolving this issue is our main priority.

“Our engineers are currently developing plans to replace the damaged section of sewer. We will share these plans with residents at a community meeting in the following weeks, with a view to starting work as soon as we can.

“Once again we’re sorry for the inconvenience this has caused, and we’d like to thank residents for their ongoing patience and cooperation.”