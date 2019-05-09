Water board conman tricks his way into house in Corby

A man tricked his way into a Corby house before stealing a ‘large’ sum of money.

The distraction burglary took place in Kane Walk when an occupant answered the door to a man who told them to turn off their water, saying there was trouble with the water supply further up the road.

The man went into the house and distracted the occupant and another person is assumed to have sneaked and stolen a large sum of money.

The man who knoced on the door is described as white, 5ft8in to 5ft10in tall, of heavy build, with a chubby face, in his forties, wearing a black beanie hat, black donkey jacket and black trousers.

Anyone with infirmatuon can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.