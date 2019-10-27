Watch the moment Kettering driver takes wrong turn into oncoming traffic

This is the moment a driver turned into the path of oncoming traffic after an illegal manoeuvre at the hamburger roundabout in Kettering.

The footage was captured on the dash-cam of a Corby man, who did not want to be named, on the A43 just yards from the police base on Monday (October 21).

The Nissan driver drove on the wrong carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles.

Just before 2pm he was driving towards Kettering and waiting at red lights when a Nissan Micra was to his left in Weekley Wood Avenue.

But rather than follow the correct route to travel towards Corby - straight over the A43, around the roundabout and then onto the carriageway - the Micra driver took an unorthodox and illegal path.

They turned straight to their right, into the path of oncoming traffic about to move as their signal turned green, before cutting back in and onto the correct carriageway.

The Corby driver said: "I beeped them and flashed them and they pointed as if to say they were going that way.

"You may want to go that way but that doesn't mean you can.

"I've never seen anything like it.

The footage has not been reported to police as the Micra driver's registration plate could not be made out in the video.

Northamptonshire Police recently launched Operation Snap, a scheme where people can report driving offences by uploading video evidence on an online portal.

Drivers making a report upload their video footage and fill out a form which automatically creates a witness statement to provide a full account of the incident.

Reports are triaged by trained police staff to check they fall within the scheme's remit and contain clear views of offenders' number plates so they can be identified.

If they do, police officers in the safer roads team then examine the footage and reports to identify offences and begin legal proceedings where required.

PC David Lee said: “We’re not asking the public to do our job for us, but to help us keep our roads safer for everyone by taking action to report those who endanger others.

“Through our use of Operation Snap, the chance of getting caught for committing traffic offences goes up, and if that fear of getting caught results in people driving more safely then that’s only a good thing.”

To report a driving offence online, click here