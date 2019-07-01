Watch Flying Scotsman's journey over Harringworth viaduct from above

Hundreds turned out to watch the world famous Flying Scotsman travel through Northamptonshire on Saturday (June 29).

The steam engine passed through the county on its way to York and stopped at Kettering's station to take on water.

The Flying Scotsman over the Harringworth viaduct.

It then continued through Corby and Gretton before making its way over the Harringworth viaduct.

Graham Butlin took this incredible drone footage of the train's trip over the longest masonry viaduct across a valley in the United Kingdom.

