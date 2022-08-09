A crown court judge has issued a no-bail warrant for a Corby woman accused of stealing £34k from a packaging firm.
Natasha Kellie Adams, 29, had been due to attend Northampton Crown Court on Friday (August 5) for an administrative hearing about her case. She is accused of stealing £34,569.96 belonging to Rajapack in March 2020.
Adams, of Folkestone Drive on the Oakley Vale estate, pleaded not guilty to the theft offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in March this year and will stand trial before a jury.
But her defence team have not been able to contact her so at Friday’s short hearing, His Honour Judge David Herbert QC issued a warrant for her arrest.
Anyone who has information about her whereabouts should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.