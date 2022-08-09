A crown court judge has issued a no-bail warrant for a Corby woman accused of stealing £34k from a packaging firm.

Natasha Kellie Adams, 29, had been due to attend Northampton Crown Court on Friday (August 5) for an administrative hearing about her case. She is accused of stealing £34,569.96 belonging to Rajapack in March 2020.

Adams, of Folkestone Drive on the Oakley Vale estate, pleaded not guilty to the theft offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in March this year and will stand trial before a jury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Kellie Adams is wanted by police

But her defence team have not been able to contact her so at Friday’s short hearing, His Honour Judge David Herbert QC issued a warrant for her arrest.